Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNCR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

SNCR opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

