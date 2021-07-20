Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.13). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.86.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,504. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

