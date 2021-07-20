Swagatam Mukerji Buys 549 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £225.09 ($294.08).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Swagatam Mukerji bought 549 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £225.09 ($294.08).

Shares of LON CAU traded down GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 40.50 ($0.53). The company had a trading volume of 85,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Centaur Media Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.07.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

