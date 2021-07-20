SureRemit 1-Day Volume Tops $14,924.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $14,924.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

