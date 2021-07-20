Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$17.25

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$17.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.83.

TSE SPB opened at C$15.40 on Friday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$11.24 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.31.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

