Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Increased to C$17.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$17.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SUUIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.