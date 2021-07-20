Sunrun Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sunrun in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunrun’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RUN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $265,880,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $78,143,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

