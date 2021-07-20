SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report sales of $328.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.10 million to $341.40 million. SunPower posted sales of $352.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Insiders sold a total of 61,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,172 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 684.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWR opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.11. SunPower has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

