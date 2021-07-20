Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.12.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$25.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company has a market cap of C$38.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,410.00. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.07.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.7299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

