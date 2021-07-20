Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMLP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $742,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $866,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. Analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

