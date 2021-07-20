Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Update

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 70,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $285.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $199,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

