Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOMMY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMMY traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,056. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.95.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.