Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.70 on Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $201.22 million and $38.43 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00046252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012336 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.28 or 0.00737507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,459,571 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

