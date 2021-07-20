Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,066 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 10,230% compared to the average volume of 20 call options.

In related news, Director Michael Lefenfeld acquired 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $25,405.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Purnanand D. Sarma acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $193,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,435 shares of company stock worth $229,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMNM traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,392. The company has a market capitalization of $229.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75. Immunome has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMNM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.