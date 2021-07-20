Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CXM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprinklr presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

NYSE CXM opened at $18.96 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal bought 1,073,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

