Stifel Financial Corp Sells 57 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total value of $591,393.60. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $183.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

