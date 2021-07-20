Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,348 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the period. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

