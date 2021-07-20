Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 5,064 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,420,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,945 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.