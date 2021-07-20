Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 191.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.072 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.