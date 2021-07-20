Stifel Financial Corp Has $974,000 Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 66,611 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 261,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 841,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 492,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PEB opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

