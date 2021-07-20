Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $77.84 and a 52 week high of $122.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.68.

