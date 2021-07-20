Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Stratasys worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 121.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 709.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,874,000 after buying an additional 2,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.