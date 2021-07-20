Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,930 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.18% of Stewart Information Services worth $16,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE STC traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 131,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,377. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.