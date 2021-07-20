stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $40.05 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $1,748.26 or 0.05903563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00095338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00143426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,662.43 or 1.00164595 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 649,329 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

