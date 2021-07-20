Stem (NYSE:STEM) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $26.84 on Monday. Stem has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $51.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.23.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Stem in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Stem by 20.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Stem in the first quarter worth $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stem in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the first quarter worth $221,000. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

