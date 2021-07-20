Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $104.71 and a 1-year high of $151.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

