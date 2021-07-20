Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $355.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.45.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.