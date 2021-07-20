Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.