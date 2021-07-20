Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 44.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 55,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 27.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

Waste Management stock opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.