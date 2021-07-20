Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $366,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

