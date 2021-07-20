Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

