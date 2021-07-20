Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,525 shares of company stock worth $15,538,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $125.52 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.