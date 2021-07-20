Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,971 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

