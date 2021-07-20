Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 138,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.