Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 138,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.
STLD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.
In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.
