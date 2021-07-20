State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,781 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Charter Communications worth $162,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $716.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $700.87. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $554.26 and a 12 month high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $732.00.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,166 shares of company stock worth $25,201,984. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.