State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 8,510 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Tesla worth $418,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $651.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.22, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $627.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,776,452.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,697 shares of company stock valued at $63,558,854. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.48.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.