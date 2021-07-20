State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 404,752 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,752 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $169,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.01 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.34.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

