Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $140.00 at Oppenheimer

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

SBUX opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

