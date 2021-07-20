STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is Doheny Asset Management CA’s 10th Largest Position

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for about 2.0% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA owned about 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after acquiring an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $40.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.