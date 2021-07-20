Stacks (STX) Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Stacks has a market cap of $954.73 million and approximately $29.57 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002712 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,183,248,854 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

