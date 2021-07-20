srnArt Gallery (SACT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $454,531.35 and approximately $782.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00035633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00095511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00143011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,241.47 or 1.00196819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using U.S. dollars.

