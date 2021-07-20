Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,150,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 16,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.