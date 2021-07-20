Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.65 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $18.96 on Monday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.