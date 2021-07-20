Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.91

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$48.91 and last traded at C$48.62, with a volume of 48020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

Get Spin Master alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.37. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.6799998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.