SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,420 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 113.8% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 261,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 139,267 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,044 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 91,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.