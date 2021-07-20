Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 277,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,837,896 shares.The stock last traded at $49.01 and had previously closed at $48.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the airline’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the airline’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,757 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

