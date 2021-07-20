Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 120,000 Shares of HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:STLY opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. HG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

