Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 120,000 Shares of HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:STLY opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. HG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Get HG alerts:

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.