SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.18.

SEDG stock opened at $240.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.85. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $162.60 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,030 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $261,125.60. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,697 shares of company stock worth $10,294,803 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

