Snap-on (SNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Snap-on to post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SNA opened at $216.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $136.22 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

