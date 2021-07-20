Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 16,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

